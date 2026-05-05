What's Going On With SKK Holdings Stock On Tuesday?

SKK Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SKK) shares are down during Tuesday’s premarket session.

The stock surged by around 600% on Monday, after SKK revealed plans to acquire the drone assets of Rantizo Inc. for approximately $258.8 million.

The deal is seen as a strategic shift for the company, which has primarily focused on civil engineering and subsurface utility services.

The acquisition aims to position SKK as a leader in drone-based platforms for precision agriculture and other commercial applications.

CEO Highlights Accelerated Growth Potential

CEO Sze Koon Kiat emphasized that integrating Rantizo’s technology will accelerate growth that would otherwise take years to achieve organically.

Skk Holdings provides civil engineering services specializing in subsurface utility works in Singapore, with a focus on power and telecommunication cable laying, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation.

With the acquisition, SKK will also operate the acquired drone-based technology platform for agriculture, forestry, emergency response, and commercial applications.

SKK Technical Analysis: Momentum Stretched After Recent Surge

Currently, SKK is trading significantly above its moving averages, with the price at $9.17, which is 255.3% above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.55 and 251.2% above the 50-day SMA of $2.58.

However, the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) is at 92.53, indicating that it is in overbought territory, suggesting that the recent price surge may not be sustainable in the short term.

This overbought condition could lead to a price correction as traders take profits or reassess the stock’s valuation post-acquisition.

SKK Price Action: SKK Holdings shares were down 40.77% at $7.22 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock