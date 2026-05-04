The company said NSI, a provider of electrical fittings, connectors, components, and wire management products, will strengthen its Electrical Solutions segment.

The purchase price represents about 15.5 times the anticipated 2026 EBITDA. Hubbell expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2026.

NSI expects approximately $570 million in revenue in 2026. Hubbell said the acquisition should also support adjusted operating margins within its Electrical Solutions segment.

Management Commentary

Gerben Bakker, chairman, president and CEO, said the deal adds a fast-growing business that strengthens Hubbell's Electrical Solutions segment.

He noted that NSI's complementary products and strong brands align with rising demand driven by electrification trends, particularly in areas such as light industrial, data centers and network infrastructure.

He added that the acquisition supports Hubbell's long-term strategy to expand its critical infrastructure offerings for core electrical and utility customers.

Financing and Timeline

Hubbell plans to fund the transaction using cash on hand and debt. As of March 31, 2026, Hubbell reported $501.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

It has secured fully committed bridge financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bank of America and HSBC Bank USA.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Hubbell Technical Analysis

Hubbell is still holding the upper half of its 52-week range ($341.03 to $565.50), which keeps the longer-term uptrend in view even as the stock digests its spring peak.

It's trading 4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that leans to short-term cooling but a still-firm intermediate trend.

The moving average structure remains constructive: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (a "golden cross" that occurred in July 2025), which is consistent with a market that has rewarded dips over time.

At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which points to momentum easing rather than accelerating.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 45.15%, which supports the idea that the primary trend has been higher despite periodic pullbacks.

With the 52-week high set in April at $565.50 and a swing low in March, the chart is still working through a post-peak consolidation phase rather than breaking the longer-term structure.

Key Support : $468.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

: $468.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up. Key Resistance: $565.50 — where the April high capped upside attempts.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $536.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $503.00) (May 4)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $503.00) (May 4) Stephens & Co. : Overweight (Raises Target to $600.00) (May 4)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $600.00) (May 4) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $560.00) (May 1)

Hubbell Price Action

HUBB Stock Price Activity: Hubbell shares were up 0.77% at $512.34 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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