Global Business Travel Shares Surge As Buyout News Follows Strong Earnings Beat

Premium Offer And Shareholder Backing

Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share, representing a 60.2% premium to the May 1 close.

The offer also reflects a 65.1% premium to the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price. The board approved the deal unanimously, with major shareholders representing 69% of shares committing support.

Deal Structure And Financing

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Following completion, the company will become privately held.

Long Lake will fund the acquisition with equity and debt from JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi, and MUFG, with no financing conditions.

Earnings Performance And Outlook

The company reported Q1 2026 EPS of 10 cents, above the 7 cents estimate, and revenue of $840 million. Revenue beat the $815.98 million estimate and rose 35% year-over-year.

Net income fell 28% to $54 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $150 million, with margins narrowing. Total Transaction Value increased 54%.

Amex GBT suspended financial guidance following the deal announcement.

CEO Paul Abbott said, “This transaction is a testament to the value of Amex GBT,” and added, “This agreement delivers a compelling outcome for our shareholders, providing them a substantial, certain cash value at an attractive premium.”

GBTG Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Levels

Global Business Travel Group trades at $8.79, about 60.4% above its 20-day simple moving average. The stock is also 65.5% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong intermediate-term bullish momentum.

The stock has a 12-month performance of -13.93%, which reflects a challenging year despite recent gains. Currently, GBTG is near its 52-week high of $8.64, a potential resistance level traders are watching closely.

Key Resistance : $8.64 — This level has previously capped upward moves.

: $8.64 — This level has previously capped upward moves. Key Support: $5.80 — This level could serve as a safety net for the stock.

GBTG Earnings Date And Analyst Forecasts

Global Business Travel is slated to provide its next financial update on August 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 12 cents (Up from 3 cents)

: 12 cents (Up from 3 cents) Revenue Estimate : $833.92 million (Up from $631.00 million)

: $833.92 million (Up from $631.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 27.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $9.31. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Initiated with Neutral (Target $6.50) (April 7)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $6.50) (April 7) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (March 12)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $9.00) (March 12) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $10.00) (March 10)

GBTG Stock Price Activity: Global Business Travel shares were up 58.26% at $9.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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