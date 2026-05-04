Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shares fell while Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) surged in premarket trading Monday after the companies announced a $535 million all-stock merger aimed at expanding GNL's industrial real estate portfolio. Global Net Lease dropped 4.30% to $9.11, while Modiv climbed 7.58% to $17.30.

Accretive, Leverage-Neutral Transaction

The transaction is expected to be immediately 4% accretive to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share and structured to remain leverage-neutral. GNL said it will repay Modiv's debt and preferred stock using its revolving credit facility and cash on hand, requiring no external capital.

Under the agreement, Modiv shareholders will receive 1.975 newly issued GNL shares for each Modiv share. The implied value of $18.82 per share represents a 17% premium to Modiv's May 1 closing price and a 28% premium to its unaffected price prior to a January strategic update. Following the deal, GNL shareholders are expected to own about 89% of the combined entity.

Strategic Rationale and Portfolio Expansion

CEO Michael Weil said the acquisition accelerates GNL's transition to earnings growth while reducing office exposure. He highlighted Modiv's portfolio of mission-critical industrial assets, noting its 15-year weighted average lease term, 45% investment-grade tenants, and 2.4% annual rent escalations.

Non-Executive Chair Rob Kauffman said the transaction strengthens GNL's portfolio and supports long-term earnings growth.

Modiv CEO Aaron Halfacre said the deal delivers immediate value and future upside, including an expected 25% increase in annual dividend income for Modiv investors. He added that GNL's scale and liquidity provide a stronger platform for growth.

Thomas H. Nolan Jr., chairman of Modiv, said the board unanimously approved the transaction after a "thorough and disciplined review process."

Synergies, Timeline and Advisors

The companies expect about $6 million in annual cost synergies, primarily from reduced overhead. The deal will also increase GNL's exposure to industrial assets and extend its lease profile.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to Modiv shareholder approval. GNL shareholder approval is not required.

BMO Capital Markets is advising GNL, while Truist Securities is advising Modiv.

As of December 31, 2025, Global Net Lease reported $180.1 million in cash and cash equivalents. Including availability under their revolving credit facility, total liquidity was approximately $961.8 million at that time.

Price Action

Price Action: Global Net Lease shares were down 4.30% at $9.11 and Modiv Industrial shares were up 7.58% at $17.30 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.