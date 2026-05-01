Deal Dispatch: Sirius XM Mulls Purchase Of iHeartMedia, Uber Buys FlyTaxi, Wren Kitchens Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Cigna CEO Brian Evanko stated that the insurer is exploring strategic options for eviCore, which manages medical claims and reviews prior authorization requests. Cigna also plans to stop selling health insurance plans to individuals starting in 2027, as the company “aims to position Cigna for the future.”

• State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why is SPY stock breaking out?

Updates From The Block

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

Saint Augustine's University has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based college lists its liabilities between $50 million and $100 million and assets of $100 million and $500 million. Enrollment has declined more than 80% in the past decade. Students will need to find another accredited institution to complete their degrees, Bloomberg reported.

Wren Kitchens, a partner brand of Home Depot, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and has closed 15 of its East Coast showrooms and in-store Home Depot studio locations. "We regret to inform you that our showrooms and studios are now closed," the company wrote on its website.

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Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock