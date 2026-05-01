Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
May 1, 2026 2:35 PM 5 min read

Deal Dispatch: Sirius XM Mulls Purchase Of iHeartMedia, Uber Buys FlyTaxi, Wren Kitchens Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Cigna CEO Brian Evanko stated that the insurer is exploring strategic options for eviCore, which manages medical claims and reviews prior authorization requests. Cigna also plans to stop selling health insurance plans to individuals starting in 2027, as the company “aims to position Cigna for the future.”

• State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why is SPY stock breaking out?

Updates From The Block

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

Saint Augustine's University has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based college lists its liabilities between $50 million and $100 million and assets of $100 million and $500 million. Enrollment has declined more than 80% in the past decade. Students will need to find another accredited institution to complete their degrees, Bloomberg reported.

Wren Kitchens, a partner brand of Home Depot, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and has closed 15 of its East Coast showrooms and in-store Home Depot studio locations. "We regret to inform you that our showrooms and studios are now closed," the company wrote on its website.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved