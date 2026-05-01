Acquisition Details

The deal, valued at approximately $643 million in cash and Class A shares, is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary conditions including antitrust clearance.

As of December 31, 2025, Nebius Group reported $3.68 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

The acquisition will integrate Eigen AI’s inference and post-training optimization technologies directly into Nebius Token Factory, enhancing autoscaling endpoints and fine-tuning pipelines across major open-source models.

Platform And Technology Impact

Nebius said the integration will improve performance, throughput, and cost efficiency while reducing engineering complexity for enterprise AI deployments.

The companies have already delivered jointly optimized implementations of leading open-source models that ranked among the fastest on Artificial Analysis.

Eigen AI brings full-stack optimization expertise across the model lifecycle, spanning post-training, fine-tuning, and production inference across models including GPT-OSS, Gemma, Qwen, Llama, Nemotron, DeepSeek, GLM, Kimi, and MiniMax.

Team And Expansion

Eigen AI’s founding team, including MIT HAN Lab researchers, will join Nebius and establish an engineering and research presence in the San Francisco Bay Area to support the company’s U.S. expansion.

Short interest Rises

Short interest in Nebius rose from 42.36 million to 43.63 million shares, representing 20.42% of the float.

Based on an average daily volume of 17.35 million shares, it would take about 2.52 days to cover positions.

NBIS Technical Outlook: Momentum Near Highs

Nebius is still holding the upper half of its 52-week range after setting a 52-week high in April, which keeps the longer-term trend pointed up even as the stock digests that run. It’s trading 1.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 33% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that hints at short-term cooling while the intermediate uptrend remains intact.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum versus earlier in the move. In everyday terms, MACD sitting under its signal line often shows buyers are less aggressive than they were during the prior push.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 477.76%, which is consistent with a powerful longer-term re-rating that can also bring sharper pullbacks when momentum pauses. That big run helps explain why the chart is now more sensitive to “good vs. great” expectations near prior highs.

Key Resistance : $168.50 — near the prior peak area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $168.50 — near the prior peak area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $141.00 — near the 20-day EMA zone that often acts like a short-term trend check.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Nebius is set to report earnings on May 13, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents YoY)

: Loss of 73 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $374.23 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY)

: $374.23 million (Up from $55.30 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 1206.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $165.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16)

: Initiated with Peer Perform (April 16) Cantor Fitzgerald : Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $129.00) (April 9) B of A Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $150.00) (March 24)

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 2.97% at $142.33 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock