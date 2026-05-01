Esperion Stock Pops On Billion-Dollar ARCHIMED Buyout

The deal will provide Esperion shareholders with $3.16 per share in cash at closing, plus potential milestone payments, which is contributing to the stock’s upward movement while broader markets experienced mixed results on Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Esperion shareholders will receive $3.16 per share in cash at closing, along with the opportunity to participate in up to $100 million in contingent milestone payments based on future sales performance.

This acquisition represents a total equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, marking a significant premium of 58% over Esperion’s closing price on Apr. 30, 2026.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $167.9 million compared to $144.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Esperion ended the quarter with approximately 245.2 million shares of common stock outstanding, excluding 2.0 million treasury shares.

“With ARCHIMED’s support, we believe Esperion will be well positioned to advance our Vision 2040 strategy and continue addressing the global burden of cardiometabolic disease,” said CEO Sheldon Koenig.

Last month, Esperion announced the closing of its acquisition of Corstasis Therapeutics Inc., a privately-held, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative outpatient therapies for the treatment of edema associated with cardiovascular, hepatic and renal disease.

Technical Analysis

Esperion is currently trading within its 52-week range, which has seen a low of 69 cents and a high of $4.17. The stock is trading 4.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.8% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend as it struggles to gain upward momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 36.21, indicating a neutral momentum, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, suggesting a potential bullish shift. This positioning hints at a cautious optimism among traders, but the stock remains below key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $2.50 — This level has historically been a point where rallies have stalled.

: $2.50 — This level has historically been a point where rallies have stalled. Key Support: $1.50 — A critical level where demand has tended to appear in the past.

Esperion has seen a remarkable 12-month performance of 103.25%, reflecting strong long-term momentum despite recent fluctuations. This substantial return indicates that the stock has been resilient in the face of challenges, positioning it favorably for future growth.

The healthcare sector is currently ranked 6 out of 11 sectors, having gained 0.00% on Thursday. Esperion’s performance today, up 0.48%, indicates it is outperforming the sector by 5.21 percentage points, highlighting its strength amid a generally flat sector.

Over the past 30 days, the healthcare sector has seen a decline of 1.18%, while Esperion’s recent gains suggest it is bucking the trend. This divergence could signal investor confidence in Esperion’s future prospects, especially in light of the acquisition news.

Esperion’s recent acquisition by ARCHIMED is a pivotal moment for Esperion, providing immediate value to shareholders while also positioning the company for future growth in the cardiometabolic market. With ARCHIMED’s backing, Esperion aims to continue advancing its strategic initiatives and expanding its product offerings.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Market Outperform (Raises Target to $5.00) (Mar. 13)

: Market Outperform (Raises Target to $5.00) (Mar. 13) Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $5.00) (Mar. 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $5.00) (Mar. 3) Piper Sandler: Initiated with Overweight (Target $9.00) (Nov. 25, 2025)

ESPR Price Action: Esperion Therapeutics shares were up 57.50% at $3.15 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, ESPR has gained about 13.7% versus a 9.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 18% year-to-date compared to the index’s 4.8% gain.

Photo via Shutterstock.com