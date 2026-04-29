What's Going On With Lightspeed Stock Today?

This move aims to sharpen focus on its core growth engines in retail and hospitality, adding pressure as broader markets edged lower.

Lightspeed has sold its non-core Upserve product line for total cash consideration of up to $81 million, with $37 million subject to an earnout. This divestiture is expected to enhance the company’s flexibility in pursuing capital allocation priorities, including share repurchases and investments in product development.

As of December 31, 2025, Lightspeed had $479.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Technical Analysis

Lightspeed Commerce is currently trading 9.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 10.5% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting short-term bearish momentum. The stock is also 13.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a continued struggle in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 46.11, which is neutral and suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning indicates a balance between buyers and sellers, leaving room for potential movement in either direction.

Key Resistance : $9.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged.

: $9.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged. Key Support: $8.50 — A critical level where buying interest has tended to appear.

The stock has experienced a 12-month decline of 9.78%, reflecting a challenging year for Lightspeed. Currently, it is positioned near the middle of its 52-week range, which suggests a lack of strong directional momentum in either direction.

Company Description

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omnichannel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform offers customers the functionality they need to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses.

The recent divestiture of the Upserve product line aligns with the company’s strategy to concentrate on its strengths in retail and hospitality markets.

This focus is crucial as it allows Lightspeed to allocate resources more effectively and pursue growth opportunities in its core areas.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Lightspeed Commerce is slated to provide its next financial update on May 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 11 cents (Up from 10 cents)

: 11 cents (Up from 10 cents) Revenue Estimate: $282.35 million (Up from $253.42 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $12.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $11.00) (April 21)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $11.00) (April 21) Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $11.00) (February 11)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $11.00) (February 11) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers Target to $13.00) (February 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lightspeed Commerce, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 83/100) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lightspeed Commerce’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating strong performance relative to the market despite recent challenges.

LSPD Price Action: Lightspeed Commerce shares were up 1.38% at $8.92 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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