Why Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Gaining Today?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) shares are up during Wednesday’s premarket session as the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kashiv BioSciences.

Acquisition Details

Amenal stock is up 3.76%, as the acquisition aims to create a global leader in biosimilars.

This strategic move is expected to position Amneal to capitalize on a projected $300 billion global biologics loss-of-exclusivity opportunity, enhancing its growth profile while raising its full-year guidance for 2026, as detailed in the recent announcement.

The acquisition involves a total consideration of $1.1 billion, which includes $375 million in cash and $375 million in equity payable at closing, along with potential milestone payments.

The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with expectations for completion in the second half of 2026.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the firm had cash and equivalents worth $282.029 million.

Management Commentary

“This acquisition establishes Amneal as a fully integrated global biosimilar platform at scale,” said Chintu Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Amneal.

“By combining Kashiv’s deep R&D and manufacturing capabilities with our commercial strength, we are creating a differentiated platform well-positioned to deliver a strong and consistent cadence of biosimilar launches going forward.”

Technical Analysis

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is currently trading within a strong upward trend, sitting 17.6% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests a bullish long-term outlook. The stock is also 6.1% above its 20-day SMA, indicating positive short-term momentum, while remaining 1.5% above its 50-day SMA, reflecting a stable intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 51.90, suggesting the stock is in neutral territory, indicating a balanced market sentiment without strong buying or selling pressure. This positioning allows for potential upward movement if buying interest increases.

Key Resistance : $15.00 — A significant level where previous rallies have stalled.

: $15.00 — A significant level where previous rallies have stalled. Key Support: $12.00 — A critical level where buying interest has historically appeared.

The acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences is significant as it enhances Amneal’s capabilities in the biosimilars market, which is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

This strategic move not only diversifies its product offerings but also positions the company to take advantage of the impending loss of exclusivity for several biologic drugs.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is set to report earnings on May 1, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 16 cents (Down from 21 cents)

: 16 cents (Down from 21 cents) Revenue Estimate : $714.97 million (Up from $695.42 million)

: $714.97 million (Up from $695.42 million) Valuation: P/E of 59.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $17.00. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Initiated with Buy (Target $19.00) (Apr. 17)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $19.00) (Apr. 17) Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $17.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Raises Target to $17.00) (Mar. 2) Barclays: Initiated with Overweight (Target $15.00) (Dec. 9, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:XPH): 2.13% Weight

(NYSE:XPH): 2.13% Weight Allspring SMID Core ETF (NYSE:ASCE): 2.82% Weight

Significance: Because AMRX carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AMRX Stock Price Activity: Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares were up 3.76% at $13.51 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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