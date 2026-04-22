President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, floated the idea of federal aid for the struggling carrier Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. (OTC:FLYYQ).

“I’d love somebody to buy Spirit, it’s 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out,” the president said in a CNBC interview.

“I don’t like having them merge,” Trump said on Tuesday. His comments were in response to a question about the proposed deal, which has been criticized by Senators from both parties. Trump revealed that he had only recently learned about the merger proposal, but was already against it.

While Trump doesn’t oppose mergers in general, he expressed concern about the consolidation of the aerospace industry, suggesting it leads to less competition and can cause companies to become “lazy.” He also added that both United Airlines and American Airlines are “doing very well.”

Spirit Crisis Fuels Bailout Debate

The President’s comments come at a time when Spirit Airlines is reportedly on the brink of halting operations due to rising fuel costs and financial difficulties. The airline, which had previously filed for bankruptcy due to post-COVID-19 struggles, could cease operations within days, leaving many ticket-holders in the lurch.

Meanwhile, Spirit’s stock saw a significant jump on Tuesday, trading near the top of its 52-week range, in a move that appeared to be largely momentum-driven.

While Trump floated the idea of federal help for Spirit Aviation, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed skepticism about using government funds to bail out a bankrupt low-cost carrier.

He warned against "putting good money after bad," noting the airline has already received significant support without achieving profitability. In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Duffy questioned whether a bailout would only delay an inevitable failure, adding that it's unclear if Spirit has a viable path to recovery.

The Transportation Secretary also raised doubts on the value of acquiring Spirit, saying there's little buyer interest and uncertainty around its customer base. “If no one else wants to buy them, why would we buy them?”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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