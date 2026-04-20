Sila Realty Trust Agrees To Buyout At 19% Market Premium

• Sila Realty Trust stock is at critical resistance. What’s driving SILA to record levels?

Details

This acquisition is valued at approximately $2.4 billion. The purchase price of $30.38 per share represents a 19% premium to Sila’s closing stock price of $25.53 on April 17, 2026, the last full trading day prior to the deal announcement and a 25.6% premium to the 30-trading-day volume-weighted average price.

The acquisition deal, unanimously approved by Sila’s board of directors, will close in the second or third quarter of 2026, pending shareholder approval. Post closure, Sila will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Sila does not plan to hold a formal presentation or online broadcast to review its financial performance for the period ending March 31, 2026.

The firm intends to submit its official quarterly report on Form 10-Q in accordance with the standard filing timeframes mandated by the U.S. SEC.

Technical Analysis

The broader market is experiencing a slight downturn, with the S&P 500 down 0.3% and the Nasdaq down 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Real Estate sector is gaining modestly, up 0.15%, indicating Sila’s significant stock movement is driven more by company-specific news rather than overall market trends.

Sila Realty Trust is currently trading well above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which is 26% lower, indicating strong short-term momentum. The stock is also 22.7% above its 50-day SMA and 25.9% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a bullish trend in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 67.78, which is neutral but nearing overbought territory, indicating that the stock could be approaching a point of price correction. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently above the signal line, suggesting bullish momentum, while the histogram indicates strengthening momentum.

Key Resistance : $30.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement.

: $30.50 — This level may act as a barrier for further upward movement. Key Support: $24.50 — A drop below this level could indicate bearish sentiment.

Sector Performance

Sila Realty Trust is outperforming the Real Estate sector, which is currently ranked four out of 11 sectors with a gain of 0.15%. The stock’s impressive rise today contrasts with the sector’s moderate performance, highlighting its strong position in the market.

Over the past 30 days, the Real Estate sector has gained 9.66%, reflecting positive momentum, while Sila’s performance today stands out significantly against this backdrop. The stock’s movement suggests strong investor confidence in its future prospects, particularly in light of the acquisition news.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sila Realty Trust, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 57.71 — The stock is moderately valued compared to peers.

: 57.71 — The stock is moderately valued compared to peers. Growth : 31.72 — Indicates potential growth challenges ahead.

: 31.72 — Indicates potential growth challenges ahead. Momentum: 32.29 — Suggests weak momentum in the current market.

The Verdict: Sila Realty Trust’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with moderate value but weak momentum and growth indicators. This suggests that while the stock is currently benefiting from acquisition news, longer-term growth may face challenges.

SILA Stock Price Activity: Sila Realty Trust shares were up 19.17% at $30.43 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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