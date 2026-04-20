BWX Technologies Slides After Expanding Nuclear Capacity With New Deal

Acquisition Expands Nuclear Footprint

BWXT agreed to acquire Precision Components Group (PCG), including Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators, to strengthen its U.S. commercial nuclear footprint. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

PCG generated about $125 million in 2025 revenue and will join BWXT's Commercial Operations segment while continuing to operate at its existing facilities.

Capacity And Operational Gains

The deal adds more than 500,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and over 400 employees, enhancing BWXT's capabilities in machining, welding, pressure vessels, and heat exchangers.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

PCG will continue supporting existing programs, including work for Electric Boat, Bechtel Plant Machinery, and other U.S. Navy initiatives.

Executive Commentary

"This acquisition builds on BWXT's strong performance in the commercial nuclear industry and represents an important first step as we establish U.S.-based commercial nuclear manufacturing capacity to meet the accelerating needs of U.S. commercial nuclear customers," said John MacQuarrie, president of BWXT Commercial Operations.

"This acquisition creates an immediate commercial manufacturing footprint for BWXT that complements our existing service offerings to U.S. customers and fully leverages our commercial engineering expertise and supplier base," said CEO Rex D. Geveden.

BWXT held cash and cash equivalents of $499.779 million as of December 2025.

Technical Analysis

BWX Technologies is currently trading within a strong upward trend, having gained 127.75% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading 3.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.3% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 63.01, which is considered neutral, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning indicates a balanced momentum, with potential for further movement in either direction.

Key Resistance : $241.82 — This level represents the 52-week high, a potential barrier for upward movement.

: $241.82 — This level represents the 52-week high, a potential barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $189.00 — This level has historically provided support, where buying interest may emerge.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

BWX Technologies is set to report earnings on May 4, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 92 cents (Up from 91 cents)

: 92 cents (Up from 91 cents) Revenue Estimate : $831.55 million (Up from $682.26 million)

: $831.55 million (Up from $682.26 million) Valuation: P/E of 65.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $169.51. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Initiated with Underweight (Target $200.00) (April 1)

: Initiated with Underweight (Target $200.00) (April 1) B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $250.00) (March 25)

: Buy (Raises Target to $250.00) (March 25) TD Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $230.00) (March 12)

BWXT Stock Price Activity: BWX Technologies shares were down 3.30% at $228.00 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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