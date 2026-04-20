American Airlines Shuts Down United Merger Talk, Stock Falls

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares tumbled on Monday, as traders digested the company's pushback on renewed airline-merger chatter while major indices leaned slightly lower.

The stock is sliding after the company said it isn't engaged in merger discussions, cooling speculative momentum.

What Is Driving American Airlines' Stock Today?

The airline argued a United-American merger would harm competition and consumers, calling it inconsistent with the Trump Administration's antitrust principles.

American Airlines expressed continued willingness to collaborate with the Administration on broader industry improvements, stating its focus remains on "executing on our strategic objectives and positioning American to win for the long term."

Critical Levels To Watch for AAL Stock

The stock is trading 9.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which points to near-term support, but it's also trading 9.7% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the bigger trend pressure in view.

The moving average structure remains cautious, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. The March death cross, with the 50-day below the 200-day SMA, signals a longer-term downtrend.

The MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram. This suggests improving momentum, though the longer-term trend remains a headwind.

The stock gained 34.29% over the past 12 months, showing solid upside performance. It remains well below its 52-week high of $16.50 and above its low of $8.96.

This places the stock near the middle of its yearly range. The positioning reflects uncertainty about whether recent rallies can hold after the February high and March low.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $14.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $10.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

American Airlines Earnings Preview for April 2026

American Airlines is set to report earnings on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 45 cents (Up from Loss of 59 cents YoY)

: Loss of 45 cents (Up from Loss of 59 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $13.77 Billion (Up from $12.55 Billion YoY)

: $13.77 Billion (Up from $12.55 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 75.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Buy rating and an average price target of $16.10. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 15)

: Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (April 15) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 23) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (March 20)

AAL Stock Price Activity: American Airlines shares were down 5.03% at $12.24 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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