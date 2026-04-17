Deal Dispatch: Amazon Buys Globalstar, Instacart Grabs Instaleap, QVC Announces Bankruptcy

New On The Block

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Updates From The Block

OpenAI acquired personal finance startup Hiro Finance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hiro founder Ethan Bloch announced the acquisition on LinkedIn, stating the company would be shutting down its operations on April 20.

The Mark Anthony Group of Companies, the maker of White Claw Hard Seltzer and Mike's Hard Lemonade, will acquire The Finnish Long Drink, a canned gin-based sparkling cocktail. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Hillman Solutions Corp. acquired Delaney Hardware, a U.S.-based supplier of door and builders’ hardware used in both residential and commercial construction. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hillman expects to recognize over $10 million in net sales during its 2026 fiscal year as a result of the acquisition.

Off The Block

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. completed its merger with Monroe Capital Corp. The merger adds $141 million in cash and $471 million of pro forma net assets, which Horizon plans to use to repay debt and originate new loans under its existing strategy.

Bankruptcy Block

Four Seasons Outdoor Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The New Hampshire-based company listed its liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

Cumulus Media received a judge's approval for a bankruptcy restructuring that will cut the radio station's debt by $592 million and give control of the company to its lenders, Reuters reported. The company filed for bankruptcy in March, citing $697 million in debt after losses due to digital audio and streaming platform competition, as well as the decline in the number of radio audiences.

QVC Group announced its plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address its more than $5 billion in debt. The online and TV retailer has entered into a restructuring deal with plans to emerge from bankruptcy in 90 days. The company plans to continue operating as normal during the process.

Mississippi-based hospital Greenwood Leflore Hospital has filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy. The hospital has been experiencing financial struggles and plans to negotiate a deal with the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Spirit Airlines is on the brink of shutting down as the airline struggles to recover from its second bankruptcy filing and rising fuel costs, which could make it harder to reach agreements with creditors.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock