Why Is Repay Stock Soaring On Friday?

Details

This acquisition proposal comes with a significant premium of 75% over the company's 30-day volume-weighted average price of $2.75.

This indicates strong interest from a major shareholder.

Forager Capital Management, which owns approximately 13% of Repay Holdings, has made a non-binding offer to acquire all outstanding shares at $4.80 each.

The proposal aims to provide shareholders with immediate cash value and is positioned as a way to enhance the company's growth opportunities.

Kubra Data Transfer Buyout

Last month, Repay acquired Kubra Data Transfer for approximately $372 million, with a combination of cash on hand and debt financing.

The transaction brings together two complementary businesses, pairing REPAY's payments technology and expertise with KUBRA's strong vertical focus, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy.

Combined, the company will achieve greater scale across multiple high-growth markets, supporting more than $130 billion in annual payment volume.

Technical Analysis

Repay Holdings is currently trading within a range that reflects a recovery from its 52-week low of $2.30, with a current price of $4.07. The stock is trading 41.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 36.5% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong short-term momentum. However, it remains 2.4% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting some long-term bearish pressure.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 59.16, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning suggests that there is still room for upward movement without facing immediate selling pressure.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — A level where selling pressure may increase.

: $4.50 — A level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $4.00 — A potential floor for buyers to step in.

Company Context

Repay Holdings is a payments technology company that provides integrated payment processing solutions tailored to specific industry needs. It operates primarily in two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments, generating most of its revenue from the Consumer Payments segment.

The recent acquisition proposal highlights the company's potential for growth and value realization, which may attract further investor interest. As a player in the payments technology space, Repay's ability to adapt and innovate is crucial for its long-term success.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 20 cents (Down from 22 cents)

: 20 cents (Down from 22 cents) Revenue Estimate: $81.08 million (Up from $77.33 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $5.80. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Target to $8.00) (April 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $8.00) (April 10) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (March 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (March 16) UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $3.50) (March 11)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Repay Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 7.33) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Repay Holdings' Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, suggesting that the stock is currently in a favorable position relative to market trends.

RPAY Price Action: Repay Holdings shares were up 27.99% at $4.07 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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