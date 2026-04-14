• NVIDIA stock is gaining positive traction. Why are NVDA shares climbing?

Nvidia-Dell Deal Unlikely

He adds that Nvidia is already navigating its existing margin opportunity and is unlikely to pursue such a deal in the near term.

AI Integration Theme Still Intact

Munster explains the speculation gained traction due to the idea of building an end-to-end AI powerhouse combining hardware, software and services. He notes that no company has fully achieved this model yet, but sees vertical integration as a major long-term opportunity, especially as the AI market remains in its early stages.

Alternative M&A Paths, But Low Probability

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.59% at $194.22 and Dell Technologies shares were down 3.21% at $183.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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