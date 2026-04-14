Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Cubes stacked vertically, forming M and A on financial documents, representing mergers and acquisitions.
April 14, 2026 12:10 PM 2 min read

Nvidia-Dell Merger Rumors Debunked: Why Gene Munster Calls The Move Unlikely

• NVIDIA stock is gaining positive traction. Why are NVDA shares climbing?

Nvidia-Dell Deal Unlikely

He adds that Nvidia is already navigating its existing margin opportunity and is unlikely to pursue such a deal in the near term.

AI Integration Theme Still Intact

Munster explains the speculation gained traction due to the idea of building an end-to-end AI powerhouse combining hardware, software and services. He notes that no company has fully achieved this model yet, but sees vertical integration as a major long-term opportunity, especially as the AI market remains in its early stages.

Alternative M&A Paths, But Low Probability

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 2.59% at $194.22 and Dell Technologies shares were down 3.21% at $183.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved