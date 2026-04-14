Avanos makes medical devices and solutions for acute and chronic pain, digestive health, and respiratory health.

AIP Offers All-Cash Buyout At Significant Premium

American Industrial Partners will buy the medtech company in an all-cash transaction at an enterprise value of approximately $1.272 billion.

The acquisition deal will see Avanos stockholders receive $25.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 72.1% over the company’s closing stock price on April 13, 2026, which is contributing to the stock’s significant rise as investors react positively to the news.

Strategic Rationale And Growth Outlook

The acquisition was unanimously approved by Avanos’ Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The acquisition reflects confidence in Avanos’ growth potential, with management expressing optimism about future innovation and operational support from AIP.

Recent Earnings Beat Adds Momentum

Avanos Medical reported fourth adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, beating the consensus of 25 cents.

Sales reached $180.9 million, surpassing the Street estimates of $174.7 million.

The company expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of 90 cents to $1.10, with sales of $700 million-$720 million compared to the consensus of $710 million.

AVNS Stock Price Activity: Avanos Medical shares were up 69.03% at $24.56 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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