United Airlines is trading 1.45% higher in the pre-market session.

Kirby presented the merger proposal to President Donald Trump in a late February meeting, reported Reuters on Monday. Originally intended to discuss the future of Dulles airport, the meeting took place just three days before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began.

Kirby reportedly argued that a united airline would be a more formidable competitor in international markets, as he pointed out that the Trump administration has been focusing on U.S. trade deficits globally.

It's unclear if United has formally approached American or begun any process.

United Airlines, American Airlines and White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Airline Mergers Back in Focus

Analysts, however, expect the proposed UAL-AAL merger to encounter significant regulatory obstacles. Antitrust lawyer Seth Bloom told Reuters that the deal is unlikely to pass regulators, even under a more lenient administration, as it could increase airlines' pricing power and hurt consumers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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