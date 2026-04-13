Deal Terms

Diversified manufacturer Somnigroup International will acquire Leggett & Platt in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $2.5 billion, the companies announced.

Leggett & Platt shareholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup stock for each share they own. They will hold approximately 9% of the combined entity’s ownership after the transaction closes.

The deal has unanimous board approval and is expected to close by the end of 2026, pending approvals.

Post-Deal Structure

Post-closing, Leggett & Platt will operate as a separate business unit within Somnigroup and retain its Carthage, Missouri base. Chairman and CEO Karl Glassman will continue leading the business and support a CEO transition within 12 months.

Financials & Strategy

The combined company reported 2025 net sales of about $11.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, and operating cash flow of $1.1 billion.

It will operate 175 manufacturing facilities across 36 countries. The company will employ more than 36,000 people globally.

Somnigroup expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted EPS in year one and generate about $50 million in annual EBITDA synergies within three years.

The acquisition supports Somnigroup’s vertical integration strategy, expands its markets beyond bedding, and strengthens cash flow and capital allocation flexibility.

LEG Technical Levels

At $10.70, the stock is trading 8.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests the near-term bounce is still intact.

It’s also trading 3.3% below its 100-day SMA, which indicates the intermediate trend still has overhead pressure.

Momentum is leaning slightly constructive: the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, shows -0.2803 versus a signal line of -0.3679, a setup that often aligns with selling pressure easing.

The key technical tension is whether price can reclaim the mid-term averages after holding above the longer-term 200-day trend line.

Key Resistance : $12.00 — a level where rallies have recently struggled to push through

: $12.00 — a level where rallies have recently struggled to push through Key Support: $9.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks

Leggett & Platt Company Overview

Leggett & Platt designs and produces engineered components used in homes and automobiles, with operations across Bedding Products, Specialized Products, Furniture, Flooring, and Textile Products.

Bedding Products is the largest revenue driver, spanning everything from bedding components to specialty foam and private-label finished mattresses.

That mix matters for this deal as Somnigroup aims to deepen vertical integration with a key supplier while expanding beyond bedding.

Somnigroup also highlighted Leggett & Platt’s balance sheet, noting net leverage of 2.4 times adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2025.

It expects to leave Leggett & Platt’s existing long-term bond debt in place after closing.

Top ETF Exposure

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSE:CVY): 1.15% Weight

Significance: Because LEG carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

Stock Price Activity: LEG shares were up 8.66% at $10.86, and SGI shares were down 1.74% at $76.70 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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