New On The Block Updates From The Block Unilever has agreed to acquire gummy supplements maker Grüns. Axios Pro cited that the deal is worth around $1.2 billion. The transaction should close later this year, subject to regulatory approval. Energy Capital Partners agreed to acquire EnergySolutions, a nuclear company, from TriArtisan Capital Advisors for an undisclosed price. The firm expects the transaction to close in 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Uplift Investors acquired litigation services firm IMS Legal Strategies from growth-oriented private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners for an unknown price. Off The Block Capital One has completed the acquisition of Brex Inc. for approximately $2.56 billion in cash and 10,000,000 shares of common stock, subject to customary post closing adjustments. Sealed Air Corporation has completed its acquisition of funds affiliated with CD&R. On Nov. 17, Sealed Air entered into a deal with CD&R at an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Sealed Air is now a private company; its shares no longer trade on the NYSE. HR and payroll platform Remote has acquired Bravas, a Paris-based software firm seeded by Super Capital and Evolem, in a deal valued by VCs at approximately $3 billion. The deal closed on March 31. Bankruptcy Block National Road Logistics has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing rising debt obligations. The California-based logistics company listed its assets between $1 and 10 million and its liabilities between $10 and $50 million. Battery recycling company Asend Elements has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing “insurmountable” financial difficulties following the Trump administration’s cancellation of a $316 million Department of Energy grant last year. For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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