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New On The Block
Updates From The Block
- Unilever has agreed to acquire gummy supplements maker Grüns. Axios Pro cited that the deal is worth around $1.2 billion. The transaction should close later this year, subject to regulatory approval.
- Energy Capital Partners agreed to acquire EnergySolutions, a nuclear company, from TriArtisan Capital Advisors for an undisclosed price. The firm expects the transaction to close in 2026, subject to regulatory approval.
- Uplift Investors acquired litigation services firm IMS Legal Strategies from growth-oriented private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners for an unknown price.
Off The Block
- Capital One has completed the acquisition of Brex Inc. for approximately $2.56 billion in cash and 10,000,000 shares of common stock, subject to customary post closing adjustments.
- Sealed Air Corporation has completed its acquisition of funds affiliated with CD&R. On Nov. 17, Sealed Air entered into a deal with CD&R at an enterprise value of $10.3 billion. Sealed Air is now a private company; its shares no longer trade on the NYSE.
- HR and payroll platform Remote has acquired Bravas, a Paris-based software firm seeded by Super Capital and Evolem, in a deal valued by VCs at approximately $3 billion. The deal closed on March 31.
Bankruptcy Block
- National Road Logistics has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing rising debt obligations. The California-based logistics company listed its assets between $1 and 10 million and its liabilities between $10 and $50 million.
- Battery recycling company Asend Elements has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing “insurmountable” financial difficulties following the Trump administration’s cancellation of a $316 million Department of Energy grant last year.
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