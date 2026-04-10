Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
An image that combines the logos of Paramount Skydance, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery
April 10, 2026 5:30 AM 2 min read

David Ellison's Paramount Skydance Locks In Funding For Massive Warner Bros. Discovery Buyout

The financing was secured from a consortium of 18 banks, which syndicated its bridge loan and finalized $5 billion in senior term loans and a $5 billion revolving credit facility, while dropping a separate $3.5 billion credit line.

The loans are secured by a first-priority claim on all assets, including Paramount Global, Skydance Media, and Warner Bros., after the merger closes.  

The deal's financing is set to be one of the largest debt packages this year, with the combined company expected to carry nearly $80 billion in net debt. As of last year, Paramount had about $10.36 billion in net debt, while Warner Bros. held roughly $29 billion.

Paramount–WBD Deal Gains Funding Boost

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Co are reported to be the other two sovereign-wealth funds involved in the financing deal. The deal could reportedly close as soon as the end of July.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved