Ares will pay $19 per share and unit, representing a 12.2% premium to Whitestone's April 8 closing price and a 26.5% premium to its unaffected price prior to March 5.

The Whitestone Board unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary conditions. The deal is not subject to financing.

Portfolio and Strategic Fit

Upon completion, Whitestone will become a private company and its shares will no longer trade on the NYSE.

Whitestone's portfolio includes 56 convenience-focused retail properties totaling approximately 4.9 million square feet across high-growth markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Executive Commentary

"We believe Whitestone has shown the value of high-return smaller spaces occupied by a well-diversified mix of tenants," said Whitestone CEO Dave Holeman, noting the transaction reflects the value created for shareholders.

"We are excited to reach this agreement, which delivers significant, immediate, and certain value to our shareholders while positioning Whitestone’s assets for continued success," said Whitestone Chair Amy Feng.

"Whitestone’s portfolio provides an attractive opportunity to further diversify Ares Real Estate’s footprint with necessity-based retail centers in high-demand, supply-constrained metro regions," said David Roth of Ares, adding confidence in expanding the portfolio and creating value.

WSR Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $18.92, the stock is trading 15.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the average price over the last 20 sessions, which indicates buyers have controlled the near-term trend. I

It's also trading 29.6% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate uptrend has been firmly in place.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 70.70 after entering overbought territory on 2026-04-08, which often signals momentum is stretched and more sensitive to pullbacks.

The golden cross in December (2025-12-18) marked a longer-term trend shift higher, while the death cross in April (2025-04-16) highlights how much the trend has flipped since last spring.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 29.81%, confirming the longer-term trend has been higher, even before this week's catalyst.

With price now above the prior 52-week high of $17.00 (set on 2026-04-08), the chart is in "new-high" territory where traders often watch for consolidation rather than clear overhead resistance.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a round-number area where early profit-taking can show up.

: $19.00 — a round-number area where early profit-taking can show up. Key Support: $16.00 — a prior demand zone that can matter if the gap fades.

Whitestone REIT Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 16 cents (Down from 25 cents YoY)

: 16 cents (Down from 25 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $42.29 million (Up from $38.00 million YoY)

: $42.29 million (Up from $38.00 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 17.8x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $14.80. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $17.00) (March 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $17.00) (March 4) Maxim Group : Downgraded to Hold (March 2)

: Downgraded to Hold (March 2) Truist Securities: Buy (Raises Target to $16.00) (Jan. 20)

WSR Stock Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Whitestone REIT, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Whitestone REIT’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile with otherwise balanced fundamentals. With Momentum leading and the other pillars in the moderate range, the setup leans toward trend-following behavior while the deal narrative sets the near-term anchor.

Stock Price Activity: Whitestone REIT shares were up 11.69% at $18.92, and Ares Management was down 1.27% at $103.50 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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