Anthropic Acquires Stealth Startup Coefficient Bio For $400 Million: Report

Anthropic has reportedly acquired stealth AI biology startup Coefficient Bio in an all-stock deal worth just over $400 million, as the AI startup behind the Claude chatbot eyes a potential IPO as early as October.

The acquisition was confirmed on Friday through a letter obtained by Newcomer.

A Moonshot For Science

Coefficient Bio was founded in September 2025 by Nathan Frey and Samuel Stanton, both formerly of Genentech's Prescient Design unit. Backed by venture firm Dimension, the startup develops AI models to automate complex laboratory workflows, including drug R&D planning and clinical regulatory strategy management.

The Newcomer reported that following the acquisition, Coefficient Bio will join Anthropic's Health Care Life Sciences team, led by Eric Kauderer-Abrams.

Anthropic and Coefficient Bio did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

In a January post on X, co-founder Stanton said the company was “ushering biopharma into the Intelligence Age” and that it would “change everything about how the industry learns and makes decisions.”

Acquisition Before IPO

The deal marks Anthropic's third known acquisition, following AI-focused technology companies Bun and Vercept, bringing life sciences AI into its expanding portfolio.

The deal comes as Anthropic accelerates ahead of a widely anticipated IPO. The company recently closed a $30 billion Series G funding at a $380 billion post-money valuation.

The deal coincides with rival OpenAI's media-focused acquisition of TBPN, highlighting the diverging strategies of the two AI labs.

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