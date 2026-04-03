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Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
April 3, 2026 10:35 AM 6 min read

Deal Dispatch: McCormick, Unilever Merge, Sysco Acquires Jetro Restaurant Depot For $29 Billion, QVC Considers Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Updates From The Block

  • Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire private jet fixed-base operator Atlantic Aviation from KKR & Co. in a move that values the company at approximately $10 billion.
  • Miller Environmental Group, a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, has acquired Haz-Mat Environmental Services, a provider of industrial and waste treatment and disposal services, and Canco, a leading provider of industrial services.
  • 26North Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, from funds managed by Madison Dearborn Partners. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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