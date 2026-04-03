New On The Block Updates From The Block Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire private jet fixed-base operator Atlantic Aviation from KKR & Co. in a move that values the company at approximately $10 billion. Miller Environmental Group, a Coalesce Capital portfolio company, has acquired Haz-Mat Environmental Services, a provider of industrial and waste treatment and disposal services, and Canco, a leading provider of industrial services. 26North Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, from funds managed by Madison Dearborn Partners. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed. Off The Block Bankruptcy Block For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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