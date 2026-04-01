Technology Integration

The acquisition expands Halliburton’s automation capabilities by integrating its LOGIX platform with Sekal’s DrillTronics technology and services, enabling real-time optimization of well placement, hydraulics, and rig operations.

Sekal’s solutions, deployed in more than 1,300 wells globally, provide advanced subsurface modeling and automated drilling controls, with the combined offering targeting up to 25% reductions in well delivery times.

The deal aligns with Halliburton’s strategy to advance digital well construction and enhance operational efficiency. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Leadership Commentary

“This acquisition rapidly expands our automation capabilities and delivers industry-leading digital solutions that lower well construction costs, increase recovery, and reduce operational risks for our customers,” said Jim Collins, vice president, Halliburton Sperry Drilling.

“This transaction underscores the continued collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation and Halliburton to further deepen our relationship… and support the development of the global energy sector,” said Masahiro Yoshimura, general manager of the Energy Tubular Strategic Business Unit at Sumitomo Corporation.

Halliburton held cash and cash equivalents of $2.206 billion as of December, 31 2025.

Technical Analysis

Halliburton is currently trading 4.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength.

Shares have increased 52.60% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 63.70, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at 1.2940, above its signal line at 0.9808, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $41.00

: $41.00 Key Support: $33.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Halliburton is slated to provide its next financial update on April 21, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 51 cents (Down from 60 cents)

: 51 cents (Down from 60 cents) Revenue Estimate : $5.31 billion (Down from $5.42 billion)

: $5.31 billion (Down from $5.42 billion) Valuation: P/E of 26.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $36.13. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Market Perform (Raises Target to $42.00) (Mar. 25)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $42.00) (Mar. 25) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $35.00) (Jan. 23)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $35.00) (Jan. 23) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $38.00) (Jan. 23)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Halliburton, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 71.61 — The stock is positioned favorably in terms of value metrics.

: 71.61 — The stock is positioned favorably in terms of value metrics. Growth : 70.46 — Indicates solid growth potential relative to peers.

: 70.46 — Indicates solid growth potential relative to peers. Momentum: 92.18 — Strong momentum suggests the stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Halliburton’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, with solid growth and value metrics supporting its position in the market.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HAL carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

HAL Price Action: Halliburton shares were down 2.06% at $38.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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