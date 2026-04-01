KKR Moves To Take Taiyo Private In High-Premium Buyout Bet

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Wednesday.

KKR and Taiyo Holdings said Tuesday that an affiliate of KKR plans to launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Japanese electronic materials maker, marking a move to take the company private.

Details

KKR announced its intention to acquire all common shares of Taiyo Holdings at a proposed price of 4,750 Japanese yen per share.

This represents a premium of 117.19% to Taiyo Holdings’ six-month average unaffected closing price as of May 27, 2025, and 140.14% to the six-month average as of February 18, 2025.

This has garnered support from Taiyo’s board and major shareholders, including DIC Corporation and Kowa Co., Ltd.

The backing from these stakeholders represents approximately 42.2% of Taiyo’s outstanding shares, indicating a strong consensus for the privatization strategy.

In addition, Taiyo Holdings aims to leverage this privatization to enhance its growth strategy, particularly in its electronics and pharmaceutical segments.

The move is part of Taiyo’s long-term management plan, “Beyond Imagination 2030,” which focuses on capturing growth opportunities in sectors driven by advancements in generative AI and communications infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

KKR is currently trading 3.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 7.0% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while facing longer-term challenges. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 21.50%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 47.81, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of -2.4032, with the signal line at -3.5323, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there is some positive signal from the MACD, the overall momentum is not strongly defined.

Key Resistance : $99.50

: $99.50 Key Support: $89.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

KKR is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.37 (Up from $1.15)

: $1.37 (Up from $1.15) Revenue Estimate : $1.97 billion (Up from $1.77 billion)

: $1.97 billion (Up from $1.77 billion) Valuation: P/E of 39.5x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $146.59. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $106.00) (Mar. 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $106.00) (Mar. 24) Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $127.00) (Mar. 2)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $127.00) (Mar. 2) RBC Capital: Initiated with Outperform (Target $137.00) (Feb. 24)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for KKR, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 66.41 — Trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers.

: 66.41 — Trading at a reasonable valuation relative to peers. Momentum: 8.03 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: KKR’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-oriented setup with weak momentum indicators. This suggests that while the company may be trading at a reasonable valuation, it is currently facing challenges in maintaining upward price momentum.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because KKR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

KKR Stock Price Activity: KKR shares were trading higher by 0.54% at $93.00 premarket at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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