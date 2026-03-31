The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares are up during Tuesday’s premarket session.

Carlyle said Tuesday it will acquire a majority stake in MAI Capital Management in a deal valuing the firm at over $2.8 billion.

Details

Carlyle’s investment will strengthen MAI’s capital base and support its advisors while providing continuity for clients and teams.

MAI Capital Management, which serves high-net-worth clients, will leverage Carlyle’s resources to expand its services while maintaining its leadership and operational independence.

MAI and its affiliated adviser currently manage approximately $72.6 billion in total assets, including $50.9 billion in assets under management.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Notably, Carlyle first invested in MAI in 2021 through its stake in Galway Holdings, which acquired MAI that year.

Upon closing, Carlyle will assume majority ownership, while Galway Holdings, Harvest Partners, LP, and Oak Hill Capital will exit their positions. MAI employees will retain a significant minority equity stake.

Technical Analysis

CG is trading 1.4% below its 20-day SMA and 14.9% below its 100-day SMA, showing short-term pressure and a still-damaged intermediate trend. Shares are up 8.23% over the past 12 months, but they’re currently positioned closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI is at 35.95, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects weak momentum following the March downdraft. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.8975 versus a signal line of -2.1203, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing even though the trend remains heavy.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $55.00

: $55.00 Key Support: $45.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.11 (Down from $1.14)

: $1.11 (Down from $1.14) Revenue Estimate : $1.08 billion (Up from $1.04 billion)

: $1.08 billion (Up from $1.04 billion) Valuation: P/E of 21.3x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $64.75. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $58.00) (Mar. 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $58.00) (Mar. 24) Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $68.00) (Mar. 2)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $68.00) (Mar. 2) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $67.00) (Feb. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Carlyle, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : 62.85 — The stock shows moderate growth potential.

: 62.85 — The stock shows moderate growth potential. Quality : 16.18 — Indicates weaker performance in quality metrics.

: 16.18 — Indicates weaker performance in quality metrics. Momentum: 15.71 — Suggests bearish momentum in the stock’s performance.

The Verdict: Carlyle’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile with moderate growth potential but weak quality and momentum scores. This suggests that while the company is positioned for growth, it faces challenges in maintaining strong performance metrics.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CG Stock Price Activity: Carlyle Group shares were trading up 1.79% at $47.25 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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