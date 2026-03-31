Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are up during Tuesday’s premarket session.

Regulatory Clearance Secured

The company said Monday it has secured regulatory approval from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to acquire Mynaric AG, a laser communications technology provider, with the deal expected to close in April.

Mynaric will remain headquartered in Munich, giving Rocket Lab its first European footprint. The companies already collaborate on Space Development Agency contracts, where Mynaric supplies optical terminals.

Rocket Lab plans to scale production, improve efficiency, and address supply constraints in laser communications for commercial and government customers.

RKLB 14.6% Below 20-Day SMA

Rocket Lab is trading 15.8% below its 20-day SMA and 13.1% below its 100-day SMA, showing the stock is still working through a medium-term pullback even as it stabilizes near longer-term trend support.

Shares are up 220.92% over the past 12 months, and at current levels they're positioned closer to the middle of the 52-week range than the highs after topping out at $99.58.

The RSI is at 37.02, which keeps momentum in neutral territory but closer to the "washed-out" side than overbought conditions. MACD is at -2.5179 versus a -1.4643 signal line, a bearish setup that suggests downside pressure hasn't fully cleared yet.

The combination of an RSI in the 30–50 range (37.02) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $67.50

: $67.50 Key Support: $57.50

RKLB May 7 Earnings

Rocket Lab is slated to provide its next financial update on May 7, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents) Revenue Estimate: $191.01 million (Up from $122.57 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $68.29. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (Mar. 19)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $88.00) (Mar. 19) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Mar. 13)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Mar. 13) Needham: Buy (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 27)

RKLB Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rocket Lab, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.46) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Rocket Lab’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently performing well relative to the market.

RKLB ETF Weights

Significance: Because RKLB carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.28% at $58.69 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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