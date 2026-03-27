Deal Dispatch: Estée Lauder Considers Merger, KKR Buys Nothing Bundt Cakes, Amazon Acquires Fauna Robotics

New On The Block ENDRA Life Sciences' board initiated a sales process to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company has engaged Lucid Capital Management as its financial advisor and K&L Gates as its legal counsel. ENDRA has not set a timeline for the completion of this process. Updates From The Block More Deal Updates Excellergy, a biotechnology company developing a novel class of allergy therapeutics, will be acquired by Novartis in a transaction with a total potential value of up to $2 billion in upfront and milestone payments. Off The Block Bankruptcy Block Genetic testing company 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Missouri as it seeks to facilitate a sales process. The company has received a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing of up to $35 million from JMB Capital Partners. Crosby Enterprises has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy for its three subsidiaries in an effort to restructure debt and strengthen its financial position. Crosby Enterprises operates tug, dredging, and marine transportation services along the Gulf Coast and inland waterways. Idaho-based dairy farm Cedar Arch Dairies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with $24.4 million in assets and $19.6 million in liabilities. For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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