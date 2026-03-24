Why Apollo Is Betting Billions On This Glass Maker

The deal values NSG at nearly $3.7 billion (about 590 billion Japanese yen ) in enterprise value, marking Apollo Funds’ largest private equity investment in Japan to date. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval at NSG’s annual meeting in late June, along with regulatory clearances. Closing is expected around March 2027.

Capital Structure and Growth Strategy

Apollo Funds will inject equity to strengthen NSG’s financial position and support long-term growth. As part of the transaction, NSG’s principal lenders will convert a portion of their loans into equity, a move designed to stabilize the balance sheet and align stakeholders.

NSG’s global manufacturing footprint and long-standing customer relationships position it to benefit from rising demand for energy-efficient architectural glass, advanced automotive glazing, and solar products. Apollo said its investment will help accelerate growth initiatives and fund next-generation technologies.

Management Commentary

“This investment unites Apollo’s scaled industry and operational expertise globally with NSG Group’s legacy of manufacturing excellence and innovation,” said Tetsuji Okamoto, lead partner, Asia Pacific Private Equity at Apollo. “NSG Group is a foundational player in the global glass industry, and this tailored financing reflects the collective commitment of stakeholders across Japan to the long-term success of NSG Group.”

NSG CEO Munehiro Hosonuma said, “This partnership with Apollo Funds and our principal lenders enables us to reinforce our financial position, invest in our people and technology, and lead the next era of glass manufacturing.”

Apollo’s Japan Expansion

The transaction marks Apollo’s fifth private equity investment in Japan. Its prior deals include Panasonic Automotive Systems, Mitsubishi Chemical’s MAFTEC business, and aluminum assets combined into ALTEMIRA Holdings.

Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 1.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 25.57%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 44.55, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -3.6946, with the signal line at -5.2109, indicating bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in a strong trend, there is potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance : $110.00

: $110.00 Key Support: $100.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Apollo Global Management is slated to provide its next financial update on May 1, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $2.09 (Up from $1.82)

: $2.09 (Up from $1.82) Revenue Estimate : $1.24 billion (Down from $5.55 billion)

: $1.24 billion (Down from $5.55 billion) Valuation: P/E of 19.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $162.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $131.00) (Mar. 2)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $131.00) (Mar. 2) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $152.00) (Feb. 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $152.00) (Feb. 20) JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers Target to $162.00) (Feb. 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Apollo Global Management, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Strong (Score: 70.57) — Indicates a solid valuation relative to peers.

: Strong (Score: 70.57) — Indicates a solid valuation relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 95.38) — Reflects robust growth potential in its investments.

: Strong (Score: 95.38) — Reflects robust growth potential in its investments. Momentum: Weak (Score: 10.04) — Suggests underperformance in the current market environment.

The Verdict: Apollo Global Management’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, with strong growth potential but weak momentum indicators suggesting caution in the short term.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because APO carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

APO Price Action: Apollo Global Management shares were down 2.57% at $107.61 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock