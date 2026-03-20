Deal Dispatch: Public Storage Buys National Storage For $10.5B, Mastercard Acquires BVNK, Domino's Franchisee Bankruptcy

New On The Block Warburg Pincus is exploring a potential sale of Exeter Finance, a subprime auto lender, for an estimated price between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. Discussions are ongoing. Warburg acquired Exeter from Blackstone in 2021. Mawson Infrastructure Group launched a review of strategic alternatives. The digital infrastructure company is considering a sale or joint venture to maximize long-term shareholder value. Updates From The Block Unilever is considering a sale to McCormick & Co for a potential valuation of $33 billion. No financing deals have been approved; however, the deal is likely to be structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, a tax-free merger. Off The Block Bankruptcy Block Domino’s Pizza has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the pizza franchise seeks to reorganize its business. Assets were listed at $100k to $1 million, with liabilities between $1 to $10 million. Spandex clothing brand The Lycra Company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas in an effort to reduce its $1.2 billion debt, Reuters reported. According to court documents, the company's lenders have agreed to supply $75 million in new funding and wipe out most of its existing $1.53 billion debt. The company stated this restructuring process will not impact its manufacturing activities, customers, suppliers, or employees. A chapter is closing. New Jersey-based distributor of books Baker & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company reports $1 million to $10 million in assets and $100 million and $500 million in liabilities. Funds are available for unsecured creditors. Blockfills, a Chicago-based cryptocurrency lender, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company reports $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities. Caffe Nero acquired the assets of Compass Coffee for $4.76 billion after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court deal approved by the deal and includes the acquisition of Compass's roastery and 15 retail stores. Ferrari Importing D.B.A. GAMMA Sports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 50-year-old sports and athletic goods manufacturing company lists assets and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million. Filings show that the company has between 50 and 99 creditors. Saks Global has obtained an additional $300 million from its $1.75 billion bankruptcy financing package, Reuters reported. The luxury retailer also announced that an ad hoc group of bondholders has endorsed its five-year business strategy. Saks entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The new funding should help restore supplier ties and give the company room to renegotiate its debts. For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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