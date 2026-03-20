Novartis Strikes $3 Billion Deal For Next-Gen Breast Cancer Drug

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Novartis Targets Next-Generation Breast Cancer Therapy

The deal centers on SNV4818, an oral, pan-mutant–selective PI3Kα inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 trials for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

The therapy is designed for patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, a segment where roughly 40% of patients harbor PIK3CA mutations linked to poorer outcomes.

The acquisition aligns with Novartis' broader oncology strategy to develop precision medicines that can be combined with existing treatments, including CDK inhibitors and endocrine therapies, to improve patient outcomes.

Deal Structure and Timeline

Under the agreement, Novartis will pay $2 billion upfront and up to $1 billion in milestone payments to Synnovation Therapeutics.

The transaction includes the acquisition of Pikavation Therapeutics, a subsidiary holding the PI3Kα inhibitor portfolio, including SNV4818.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Precision Targeting May Address Tolerability Challenges

Shreeram Aradhye, president of development at Novartis, highlighted ongoing limitations with current PI3Kα inhibitors, particularly around tolerability.

Aradhye said SNV4818 uses mutant-selective chemistry to target cancer cells better while sparing healthy tissue.

The approach could improve tolerability and enable more sustained treatment, potentially translating into longer-lasting clinical benefits.

Existing PI3Kα inhibitors typically target both mutant and normal enzymes, often leading to side effects that limit treatment duration. SNV4818 is engineered to selectively inhibit the mutated PI3Kα enzyme found in tumors, which may reduce adverse effects and support consistent dosing.

Early Data Supports Differentiated Profile

Preclinical data show strong activity against common PIK3CA mutations, along with clear selectivity over the normal enzyme.

Clinical evaluation is ongoing to establish its role in combination regimens earlier in the treatment pathway.

If successful, the therapy could expand options for patients who currently face limited tolerable treatments targeting this pathway.

Oncology Strategy Remains Core Focus

Novartis continues to prioritize oncology as a key growth pillar, leveraging a broad pipeline across solid tumors, hematologic cancers and radioligand therapies.

The company's long-term strategy emphasizes innovation, precision medicine, and partnerships aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients and advancing treatment standards.

NVS Stock Price Activity: Novartis shares were down 1.02% at $146.68 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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