Prestige Bets $1 Billion On World's Most Iconic Nasal Strip

The deal will expand Prestige's consumer health portfolio. It adds a well-known brand that fits its long-term growth strategy.

Prestige will fund the acquisition using cash on hand and a new term loan facility. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company held $62.37 million in cash and equivalents.

Breathe Right is known for its drug-free nasal strips. The brand will help Prestige grow in sleep and better-breathing categories, where demand is rising.

In addition, the deal includes other established brands such as Dimetapp. This brand is widely used in children's cough and cold treatments.

Management expects the acquisition to boost gross and EBITDA margins. It should also increase free cash flow and support long-term leverage goals.

Technical Analysis Signals Weak Momentum

Currently, the stock trades 9.1% below its 20-day simple moving average and 7.6% below its 100-day average. This suggests short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have fallen 28.81%. The stock is now closer to its 52-week low than its high.

The RSI stands at 30.25, indicating neutral conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD remains negative at -1.54, below its signal line of -0.65. This points to ongoing bearish pressure.

Overall, mixed signals suggest potential volatility in the near term.

Key resistance sits at $66.00, while support is near $57.50.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.41 (Up from $1.32)

: $1.41 (Up from $1.32) Revenue Estimate : $294.86 million (Up from $276.99 million)

: $294.86 million (Up from $276.99 million) Valuation: P/E of 15.8x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $77.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Hold (Lowers Target to $66.00) (Feb. 2)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $66.00) (Feb. 2) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Lowers Target to $88.00) (Nov. 7, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $88.00) (Nov. 7, 2025) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $71.00) (Oct. 27, 2025)

Top ETF Exposure

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:XPH): 3.92% Weight

(NYSE:XPH): 3.92% Weight Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSE:SAEF): 2.64% Weight

Significance: Because PBH carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

PBH Stock Price Activity: Prestige Consumer shares fell 1.14% to close at $60.06 on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock