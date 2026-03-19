3M Goes Big On Fire Safety With $1.95 Billion Deal

3M and Bain Capital will acquire Madison Fire & Rescue from Madison Industries for $1.95 billion. As part of the deal, 3M will contribute its Scott Safety business to the joint venture.

It will also receive $700 million in cash and hold a 50.1% stake, while Bain Capital will own 49.9%. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The combined entity will offer products for firefighters, first responders, and industrial workers. It will integrate Scott Safety’s breathing apparatus systems with Madison Fire & Rescue’s portfolio.

The portfolio includes brands such as Holmatro, Amkus, Task Force Tips, Fire Fighting Systems, and Waterax.

William Brown, CEO of 3M, said, “This strategic transaction broadens 3 M’s safety portfolio, one of our priority verticals, by expanding our market reach and building scale for future growth. It positions us to enhance margins and generate strong free cash flow, and enables continued investment in innovations that create value for customers and shareholders.”

Technical Analysis

3M is trading 9.3% below its 20-day SMA and 12.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down as sellers have controlled the tape since the February peak.

Shares are down 6.47% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI stands at 30.46, near the oversold boundary after dipping below 30 on March 19, 2026. The MACD is at -4.4293 and remains below its signal line at -3.1182. This setup signals continued bearish momentum.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $160.50

: $160.50 Key Support: $141.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 21, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.00 (Up from $1.88 YoY)

: $2.00 (Up from $1.88 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $6.06 Billion (Up from $5.78 Billion YoY)

: $6.06 Billion (Up from $5.78 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 24.2x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $166.00 (high: $190.00, low: $96.00) from 50 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Jan. 21)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Jan. 21) Deutsche Bank : Hold (Raises Target to $181.00) (Jan. 21)

: Hold (Raises Target to $181.00) (Jan. 21) RBC Capital: Underperform (Raises Target to $136.00) (Jan. 21)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for 3M, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: 3 M’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed setup: weak momentum and weaker value characteristics, offset by stronger growth and solid quality.

Top ETF Exposure

PGIM Jennison Focused Value ETF (NYSE:PJFV): 3.38% Weight

(NYSE:PJFV): 3.38% Weight Donoghue Forlines Yield Enhanced Real Asset ETF (NASDAQ:DFRA): 2.54% Weight

Significance: Because MMM carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MMM Price Action: 3M shares were down 1.16% at $143.38 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock