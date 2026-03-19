Embecta Rallies After UK Firm Deal Worth $200 Million

This strategic move aims to enhance Embecta’s capabilities in drug-delivery systems.

Deal Valued At Up To $200 Million

Embecta values the acquisition at up to 150 million pounds (around $200.1 million). That includes an upfront cash payment of 100 million pounds and potential performance-based payments of up to 50 million pounds.

Owen Mumford generated net revenue of 69.4 million pounds during its fiscal year 2025, and Embecta expects to close the deal in its fiscal third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Additionally, Embecta anticipates that the acquisition will improve its revenue growth trajectory and accelerate its transformation into a broader medical supplies company.

The company plans to leverage Owen Mumford’s expertise in drug delivery platforms to enhance its offerings in chronic care markets, including diabetes and obesity.

Expected Impact On Growth And Profitability

The deal will close in Embecta’s fiscal third quarter of 2026.

Embecta expects the acquisition to contribute to revenue growth in fiscal year 2027 and beyond, have an immaterial impact on its fiscal year 2027 adjusted operating income, and become accretive thereafter.

The insulin delivery company expects the deal to be dilutive to adjusted net income in fiscal year 2027, to be immaterial to Embecta’s fiscal year 2028 adjusted net income, and to be accretive thereafter.

The medical devices company expects to generate high-single-digit return on invested capital by year four, with increasing contribution thereafter.

Embecta Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 21.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have declined by 32.17%, and they are currently trading closer to their 52-week lows than to their highs.

The RSI is at 30.77, considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at -0.5228, below its signal line at -0.4972, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10.00

: $10.00 Key Support: $8.50

EMBC Stock Price Activity: Embecta shares were up 4.63% at $8.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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