General Mills Exits Brazil Business To Sharpen Portfolio

This divestiture is part of General Mills’ strategy to reshape its portfolio, which is expected to enhance its operating profit margin while aligning with its Accelerate strategy, adding pressure as broader markets edged lower.

The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. General Mills acquired the Yoki Alimentos S.A. business in 2012.

The divestiture encompasses General Mills’ operations in Brazil, which contributed approximately $350 million to the company’s fiscal 2025 net sales.

As of Nov. 23, 2025, the firm had cash and equivalents worth $683.4 million.

The transaction, which includes well-known local brands such as Yoki and Kitano, is anticipated to close by the end of calendar 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The sale reinforces the company’s focus on its priority global platforms, including super-premium ice cream, Mexican food, snack bars, and pet food. Since fiscal 2018, General Mills has turned over nearly one-third of its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures, indicating a significant strategic shift.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 10.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased 36.04% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 23.41, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting potential for a rebound. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.6248, below its signal line at -1.0105, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance: $46.00

In fiscal 2025, 81% of General Mills’ revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America.

The recent divestiture of its Brazilian business aligns with General Mills’ strategy to focus on core markets and brands that drive long-term profitable growth. This move is expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and profitability, reinforcing its position in the competitive food industry.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: General Mills is set to report earnings on Mar. 18, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 75 cents (Down from $1.00)

: 75 cents (Down from $1.00) Revenue Estimate : $4.45 billion (Down from $4.84 billion)

: $4.45 billion (Down from $4.84 billion) Valuation: P/E of 8.4x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $49.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $43.00) (Mar. 16)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $43.00) (Mar. 16) Wells Fargo : Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Mar. 12)

: Downgraded to Underweight (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Mar. 12) Bernstein: Market Perform (Lowers Target to $48.00) (Feb. 18)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for General Mills, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 41.37) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 41.37) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Quality : Weak (Score: 16.53) — Indicates concerns about operational efficiency.

: Weak (Score: 16.53) — Indicates concerns about operational efficiency. Momentum: Weak (Score: 8.61) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

Top ETF Exposure

GIS Price Action: General Mills shares were up 0.28% at $39.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $38.59, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock