Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Could Pocket Over $600 Million Post Paramount Deal

Zaslav could receive $34.2 million in cash severance payments, $115.8 million in vested stock, and $517.2 million in unvested share awards once the deal is complete, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The chief executive of the studio, one of the best-paid executives in Hollywood, is also expecting tax reimbursements of up to $335.4 million.

Zaslav Sells Shares After Paramount Deal

Zaslav has been the company’s CEO since April 2022, having previously served as CEO of Discovery prior to its merger with Warner Bros.

WBD Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, WBD shares declined 3.51%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. The shares are trading up 0.87% at $27.75 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock