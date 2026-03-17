LENSAR Stock Plunges—Alcon Scraps Merger After Prolonged Regulatory Review

In March 2025, Alcon agreed to acquire the laser solutions company for $14.00 per share for an aggregate implied value of approximately $356 million.

Alcon Terminates LENSAR Merger

Alcon announced that it has agreed to terminate the merger agreement with LENSAR due to prolonged regulatory reviews that rendered the transaction unattractive.

The CEO of Alcon, David Endicott, emphasized that the acquisition would have significantly enhanced innovation in cataract surgery but cited the Federal Trade Commission’s opposition as a major factor in their decision.

“Alcon continues to believe that the acquisition of LENSAR would have significantly enhanced FLACS innovation and competition to the benefit of surgeons and patients. However, the delay and associated costs of this extended regulatory review, which began nearly a year ago, has rendered the transaction unattractive to pursue further in light of the Federal Trade Commission’s opposition.

Prior M&A Fallout

Broadwood Partners, which owns a 30.2% stake in STAAR, opposed the proposed sale.

LNSR Technical Analysis” -32.5% vs 20-Day SMA

Currently, LENSAR is trading 32.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 34.8% below its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant weakness.

Shares have decreased 34.15% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 30.83, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.3091, below its signal line at -0.1204, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $9.00

: $9.00 Key Support: $7.00

LENSAR Momentum Score 9.51: Benzinga Edge

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for LENSAR, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 9.51 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: LENSAR’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, particularly in momentum, indicating challenges ahead as the company navigates its current market landscape.

LNSR Price Action: Lensar shares were down 25.44% at $7.65 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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