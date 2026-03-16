WisdomTree Adds Atlantic House In Bold Push Into UK ETF Market

The deal marks a strategic move to strengthen WisdomTree’s global ETF lineup. It will also expand the company’s presence in the U.K. market. The companies expect to close the 150 million pounds ($200 million) acquisition in the second quarter of 2026.

Through this transaction, WisdomTree aims to bolster its capabilities in active ETFs and outcome-oriented strategies, leveraging Atlantic House’s established derivatives expertise.

Why This Acquisition Signals Ambitious Growth

By integrating Atlantic Houses’ expertise, WisdomTree seeks to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing asset and wealth management sector.

This move is part of WisdomTree’s broader strategy to combine organic growth with selective acquisitions, enhancing its long-term growth profile.

Atlantic Houses’ investment team will continue to manage existing strategies while collaborating with WisdomTree to develop new capabilities across ETF and model portfolio platforms.

This partnership could boost WisdomTree’s assets under management to around $163 billion globally.

Could This Move Redefine ETF Strategies?

The acquisition extends WisdomTree’s Models and Portfolio Solutions platform into the U.K., building on its momentum in the United States. The expansion will enhance the firm’s portfolio construction capabilities and improve its revenue mix over time.

Atlantic Houses CEO Tom May highlighted the potential to expand access to their strategies across Europe and the United States, leveraging WisdomTree’s extensive research and distribution platform. This collaboration aims to deliver innovative and scalable solutions to meet evolving client needs.

Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree’s Founder and CEO, stated, “Atlantic House strengthens WisdomTree across multiple dimensions. It enhances our defined outcome and derivatives capabilities, expands our Models and Portfolio Solutions platform in the U.K., and deepens our presence within the wealth channel. Importantly, it aligns with our disciplined capital allocation framework while positioning the firm for incremental revenue growth.”

“This transaction also advances our multi-year strategy to build a more diversified and higher-quality growth platform, expanding on WisdomTree’s 2025 acquisition of Ceres Partners, LLC, and our strategic entry into private markets.”

Three Key Benefits Of The Atlantic House Deal

Firstly, the acquisition enhances WisdomTree’s derivatives and systematic investment capabilities, which are crucial for designing differentiated active ETFs.

Secondly, it expands the firm’s distribution reach within the U.K., supporting accelerated growth through existing relationships with independent financial advisers.

Lastly, WisdomTree expects the deal to be modestly accretive and consistent with its disciplined capital allocation framework. This positions the firm for incremental revenue growth through product expansion and enhanced model portfolio capabilities.

WT Price Action: WisdomTree shares closed 0.79% higher at $15.26 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock