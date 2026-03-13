Deal Dispatch: Papa John's May Go Private, Shell Buys Jiffy Lube, Meta Acquires Moltbook

New On The Block Centerview and Guggenheim have been hired by GI Partners to sell Clinical Ink, Axios Pro reported. GI Partners purchased the clinical trial technology company in 2020. Warburg Pincus tapped Citigroup to explore options for Oona Insurance. A possible deal could value the Southeast Asian insurer at several hundred million dollars. It is unclear as to whether Warburg will pursue a deal. Updates From The Block Shell PLC sold Jiffy Lube International and its subsidiary, Premium Velocity Auto to Monomoy Capital Partners for $1.3 billion, Reuters reported. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026. Guggenheim Investments and Temasek Holdings have agreed to sell New York-based advisory firm Eastdil Secured Holdings to global brokerage Savills in a transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion, including assumed debt. New York-based private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Guild Garage Group for $800 million, according to sources cited by Reuters. Since its launch in 2024, Guild Garage Group—a company specializing in garage door repair and replacement—has expanded rapidly by acquiring nearly 30 residential-focused garage door businesses. OpenAI is acquiring Promptfoo. The cybersecurity startup's team will join OpenAI and will be integrated into the Frontier platform for AI agents. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Meta has acquired Moltbook, a social network for AI agents, for an undisclosed price. Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, Moltbook's founders, will join the Meta team as part of the acquisition. Off The Block Bankruptcy Block Eddie Bauer is shuttering all of its physical retail stores after the outdoor clothing chain failed to find a buyer during its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings. The company will continue liquidation sales until it reaches an agreement. Rotten Little Bastard Distillery filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in South Carolina. The distillery, which opened in 2020, has assets ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. The company owes $31,445 to United Community Bank for an SBA Loan and over $11 thousand to American Express. For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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