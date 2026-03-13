On Friday, UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Feixiaohao Technology Inc., the operator of the "Feixiaohao" Web3 Data Analytics & Asset Pricing Platform (feixiaohao.ai).

UTime plans to acquire 100% of Feixiaohao Technology for up to $80 million, structuring the deal as $64 million in UTime ordinary shares and $16 million in cash.

This acquisition aims to enhance UTime’s position in the rapidly growing Web3 and blockchain data infrastructure sector, potentially bringing millions of cryptocurrency users into its ecosystem.

The acquisition includes all technology platforms, source code, databases, trademark rights, and key employee contracts related to the Feixiaohao platform.

“With this intended acquisition, we are taking a significant step toward bringing millions of crypto users into the UTime ecosystem,” stated Hengcong Qiu, CEO of UTime Limited.

“We believe that Feixiaohao is not merely a data platform—it is the entry point for millions of users exploring the blockchain world. If completed, this acquisition will enable us to integrate Feixiaohao’s robust data capabilities with UTime’s hardware expertise, creating innovative applications that bridge physical devices with digital assets.”

Technical Analysis

UTime’s stock is currently trading 0.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.5% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have fallen 99.69% and are now trading closer to their 52-week low than their high, highlighting a difficult longer-term trend.

The RSI stands at 47.07, indicating neutral momentum with the stock neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.1772, with the signal line at -0.1892, indicating a bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not showing strong bullish signals, there is some underlying positive momentum to watch.

Key Resistance : $3.50

: $3.50 Key Support: $2.50

Company Overview And Strategic Context

UTime is engaged in the design, development, production, sales, and brand operation of mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also provides Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services for renowned brands.

The company operates in China and sells its products globally, including in Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and other emerging markets in South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The recent acquisition news is significant as it positions UTime to leverage Feixiaohao’s established user base and data infrastructure, potentially enhancing its product offerings and market reach in the growing Web3 sector.

WTO Price Action: UTime shares were down 6.42% at $2.77 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Fit Ztudio via Shutterstock