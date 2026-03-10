EXCLUSIVE: NexGel To Acquire Regenerative Biomaterial Portfolio From Celularity, Expects To Triple Revenue

NexGel Expects Tripled Revenue

The transaction represents the most significant milestone in the company's history.

The portfolio encompasses regenerative biomaterial products and technologies focused on tendon repair, skin grafts, and bone growth.

These products carry over a decade of clinical use, demonstrate clinical utility, and have existing insurance reimbursement pathways.

In connection with the transaction and its previously announced approximate $1.8 million financing, NexGel expects to close on approximately $14.9 million in additional financing during the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2026.

Investment Highlights and Strategic Rationale

NexGel said the deal is expected to nearly triple its annual revenue to about $35 million in 2026, making the company profitable immediately and positioning it as a more meaningful player in medical technology.

The transaction adds six commercial-stage regenerative biomaterial products with proven clinical use, established demand, and insurance reimbursement coverage, supporting a stable revenue base.

Three additional 510(k) filings are planned for 2026, 2027, and 2028, offering a visible pipeline for portfolio growth.

The combination creates opportunities to scale complementary biomaterials and hydrogel technologies across multiple sectors, potentially expanding sales.

In February, NexGel announced the financing of $1.797 million relating to a potential acquisition targeted for the first quarter of 2026, subject to the completion of due diligence.

In December 2025, the company's previously announced spin-off of select drug delivery application assets received strategic investments from Eric Gruntfest and Ariel Imas of Diesis Holdings.

NXGL Price Action: NexGel shares were up 6.19% at $1.19 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

