USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) shares closed down on Wednesday, reflecting a broader downturn across the market, particularly within the Materials sector. As of Thursday, the shares are seesawing, but are still down.

The stock’s dip comes as the company announces a significant acquisition, which could reshape its strategic positioning.

Strategic Acquisition Overview

In a major strategic move, USA Rare Earth has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC) for 3,823,328 shares of USA Rare Earth common stock.

The deal, valued at approximately $73 million based on USA Rare Earth’s closing stock price, underscores the company’s ambition to lead a globally integrated mine-to-magnet platform.

The deal is expected to close no later than the third calendar quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

This acquisition not only secures USA Rare Earth as the sole operator of the Round Top Project but also positions it as a 100% economic beneficiary of North America’s richest known deposit of heavy rare earths and critical minerals.

This platform is crucial for modern industries such as defense, robotics, energy, semiconductor and advanced manufacturing, all of which are increasingly distancing from Chinese supply chains.

Long Term Vision

Notably, under its Accelerated Mining Plan (AMP), USA Rare Earth is advancing the Round Top project, targeting commercial production in 2028.

The acquisition of TMRC's 18.6% stake, along with existing long-term leases on approximately 950 acres and prospecting rights on 9,345 additional acres, streamlines governance, unifies strategic decisions and consolidates capital planning under one operator.

By 2030, USA Rare Earth expects to produce roughly 40,000 metric tons per day of rare earth and critical mineral feedstock from Round Top.

Technical Indicators and Analysis

USA Rare Earth is currently navigating below several key moving averages, which signals caution in its short-term momentum. The stock is trading 7.3% below its 20-day SMA and 2.1% below its 50-day SMA. However, it remains 12.6% above its 200-day SMA, indicating some resilience in a longer-term view.

The technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The RSI stands at 47.04, suggesting a neutral market sentiment, while the MACD indicates a bearish trend with its current reading below the signal line. These indicators suggest investors are possibly waiting for clearer signals before making more significant moves.

Sector Comparison and Performance

Sector Performance Despite today’s downturn, USA Rare Earth is outperforming its sector, with the Materials sector down by 1.98%.

This performance places the Materials sector as one of the bottom performers in today’s market, ranking nine out of 11 sectors. This relative outperformance by USAR could suggest underlying strength or investor confidence in the strategic moves it is making, despite broader sector challenges.

Upcoming Earnings and Analyst Insights

The countdown is on: USA Rare Earth is set to report earnings on March 17, 2026. With the earnings date rapidly approaching, the market’s focus will undoubtedly be on how recent strategic moves might be reflected in the financials.

EPS Estimate: Loss of 13 cents (compared to the same quarter last year)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises target to $35 as of Jan. 30)

: Overweight (Raises target to $35 as of Jan. 30) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises target to $35 as of Jan. 27)

: Buy (Raises target to $35 as of Jan. 27) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Raises target to $33 as of Jan. 27)

ETF Exposure and Significance

The top ETF exposure for USA Rare Earth is in Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME) , with a 5.96% Weight

Significance: Because USA Rare Earth carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

USAR Price Action: USA Rare Earth shares were down 1.14% at $18.67 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock