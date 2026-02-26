Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos is reportedly scheduled to attend meetings at the White House on Thursday as the bidding war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) heats up.

Although it is unclear if Sarandos will have a meeting with Trump during this visit, Sarandos reportedly had a private meeting with Trump in November.

Warner Bros.’ board said Paramount's revised bid could potentially qualify as a "superior proposal" compared to Netflix's offer. The company will now continue discussions with Paramount to evaluate the bid, after which Netflix would have four business days to improve its agreement if the proposal meets that threshold.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Political Pressure On Netflix

On Tuesday, Republican attorneys general from 11 states asked the DoJ to closely review Netflix's proposed acquisition, arguing the deal could threaten U.S. leadership in the film industry.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Netflix had a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its quality ranking was strong at the 77th percentile, whereas its value ranking was poor at the 16th percentile. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Netflix’s performance with its peers.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares declined 9.11% on a year-to-date basis, according to Benzinga Pro data. On Wednesday, it closed 5.98% higher at $82.70

