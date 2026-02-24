Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stock rose Tuesday following the company’s announcement of its acquisition of Verum Partners, an infrastructure and capital projects management firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Strategic Rationale

Accenture’s acquisition of Verum Partners aims to enhance its capabilities in managing infrastructure projects across Latin America, particularly in sectors like mining, energy, and transportation. The move is expected to bolster Accenture’s position in a market where large projects often face delays and budget overruns.

Verum Partners, founded in 2017 and based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has over 180 employees with extensive field experience. The company specializes in improving project efficiency, which aligns with Accenture’s strategy to integrate advanced AI capabilities into project management, potentially enabling faster, safer project completion.

Rodolfo Eschenbach, Market Unit Lead – Latin America, Accenture, stated, “Brazil’s investment cycle is accelerating, from mining expansion and grid modernization to energy transition programs and transportation infrastructure. AI-enabled project management models offer organizations opportunities to get to grips with delays and overspend.”

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Accenture is slated to provide its next financial update on March 19, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 286 cents (Up from 282 cents)

: 286 cents (Up from 282 cents) Revenue Estimate : $17.78 Billion (Up from $16.66 Billion)

: $17.78 Billion (Up from $16.66 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 16.6x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $300.91. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Upgraded to Overweight (Maintains Target to $275.00) (Feb. 17)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Maintains Target to $275.00) (Feb. 17) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $275.00) (Jan. 14)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $275.00) (Jan. 14) Truist Securities: Initiated with Buy (Target $317.00) (Jan. 6)

ACN Price Action: Accenture shares were up 0.46% at $202.10 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

