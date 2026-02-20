“Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron has reportedly expressed his apprehensions about Netflix‘s (NASDAQ:NFLX) proposed purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery‘s (NASDAQ:WBD) film studio in a letter.

In his letter, Cameron cautioned that a sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Netflix would severely damage the theatrical film business, to which he has devoted his career. While acknowledging his films' success in streaming markets, he likened the potential fallout for cinemas to a "sinking ship."

Sen. Lee, who leads the Senate antitrust subcommittee, held a February 3 hearing on the proposed Netflix–Warner Bros. deal, after which Cameron sent a letter; Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and a WBD executive testified at the session.

In its testimony, Netflix highlighted its planned $20 billion global film and TV spending for 2026, mostly in the U.S., and said a potential deal would boost, not cut, production investment, backed by a stronger combined company and expanded studio facilities.

All Eyes On Netflix

On Wednesday, a report said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently probing the impact of Warner Bros. Discovery’s potential sale on theatre businesses and has summoned some of the largest theatre chain owners in the country to assess the outcome.

