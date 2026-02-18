Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) surged on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of its acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics Inc. and a concurrent $200 million private investment.

The acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics brings its lead asset, PIKTOR, in development across solid tumor settings, into Sensei’s pipeline, which is an investigational all-oral combination targeting the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway.

Private Placement

Concurrently, the company has secured a definitive agreement for a private placement financing expected to yield approximately $200 million, aimed at advancing PIKTOR through key clinical milestones, including a Phase 2 trial in advanced endometrial cancer.

Sensei expects to use the proceeds primarily to advance PIKTOR, as well as the initiation of a Phase 1b trial in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer, both expected by year-end 2026, with remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes and completion of Sensei’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug.

Technical Analysis

Sensei Biotherapeutics is currently trading 0.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.5% below its 100-day SMA, reflecting some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 2.91%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting ongoing challenges in gaining upward momentum.

The RSI stands at 45.95, indicating neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s near-term direction.

Key Resistance : $9.50

: $9.50 Key Support: $8.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $181.11. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co.: Downgraded to Neutral (Oct. 30, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sensei Biotherapeutics, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 50.4) — The stock is performing in line with the broader market.

The Verdict: Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed performance outlook. While the momentum score indicates a neutral stance, the recent acquisition may provide a necessary boost to its growth trajectory.

SNSE Price Action: Sensei Biotherapeutics shares were up 229.90% at $30.12 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock