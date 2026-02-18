Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are up during Wednesday’s premarket session following the announcement of a definitive merger agreement with Colorado-based Thramann Holdings, LLC.

This news is contributing to the stock’s surge as it signals a strategic shift for the company, which is expected to restructure into a new entity named McCarthy Finney, trading under the ticker symbol MCFN, as detailed in the definitive merger agreement.

Details

The merger will see Auddia shareholders owning approximately 20% of the new company, with a base case discounted cash flow valuation estimated at $250 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending certain conditions, including Auddia maintaining at least $12 million in cash at closing to support future business milestones.

The deal involves Thramann Holdings, which controls several early-stage AI-native companies, and aims to leverage AI and blockchain technologies to create value across various sectors.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Auddia is trading 49% below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 40.9% above its 20-day SMA and 1.6% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength despite a longer-term bearish trend. Shares have decreased 88.90% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 46.52, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting there is no immediate overbought or oversold condition. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: 75 cents

Company Context

Auddia is a United States-based company. It operates through its proprietary AI platform for audio and is reinventing not only how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content but also how artists and labels promote their music and gain access to mainstream radio audiences. The group Discovr Radio is the first music-promotion platform to deliver artists guaranteed exposure to radio listeners.

Its flagship audio superapp, called faidr, delivers multiple industry firsts, including: ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station, content skipping across any AM/FM station, one-touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks, and integrated artist discovery experiences.

AUUD Price Action: Auddia shares were up 70.10% at $1.42 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock