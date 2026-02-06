Billionaire Ivan Glasenberg had been chasing the White Whale of mining M&A, a merger between Glencore (OTC:GLCNF) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO). For much of the past month, it looked like Glasenberg, a former Glencore

CEO and the largest shareholder, would finally succeed. The two companies were locked in the most serious talks, discussing a $200 billion-plus merger, the fourth in 20 years. And then, according to the Financial Times, talks collapsed.