New On The Block
- I Squared Capital is considering options for its Asian data center business BDx, including a sale, according to Bloomberg. The price could be up to $2 billion.
Updates From The Block
- Kirin Holdings agreed to sell the Four Roses bourbon brand to Modesto, California-based E. & J. Gallo Winery for an estimated $775 million (around 120 billion yen).
- Genius Sports has agreed to acquire digital sports and gambling media company Legend for $1.2 billion, according to Sportico. The deal includes $900 million upfront—$800 million in cash and $100 million in stock—along with an earnout of up to $300 million over two years. Following the announcement, Genius’ stock dropped by 27%, closing at $6.19 per share. The acquisition will be financed with an $850 million loan, and the company expects its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to stay below 3x after the deal closes in Q2 2026.
Off The Block
Bankruptcy Block
- Catalyst Brands — responsible for the operations of several brands in Authentic Brands Group's stable — is readying a bankruptcy filing for the entity that runs Eddie Bauer's locations, according to Retail Dive.
