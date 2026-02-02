Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire U.K.-based unmanned-systems developer Rotron Aero, aiming to deepen its defense and security lineup with long-range autonomous aircraft and strike capabilities.

Ondas is buying Rotron to expand its “system-of-systems” defense stack with propulsion, engineering, and long-range platforms designed for extended-reach operations and autonomous missions. The company plans to fold Rotron into its Ondas Autonomous Systems unit upon closing the deal.

Ondas said it wants to address the rising demand for scalable, cost-efficient unmanned systems that can operate in contested environments while reducing personnel risk.

The company expects Rotron’s technology to add “attritable” one-way attack systems and expand options for long-range precision engagement.

Ondas CEO Eric Brock said, “This acquisition will accelerate our roadmap toward providing customers with end‑to‑end autonomous mission capability, from sensing and decision‑making through long-range precision engagement.”

Strengthening NATO and U.K. Strategic Footprint

Corporate development lead of Ondas, Mark Green, stated, “This move will secure a vital strategic footprint within the U.K. and NATO ecosystems, providing fast-track access to major programs through deep-rooted relationships with the U.K. Ministry of Defence. This acquisition is a pivotal step in our trajectory toward becoming a recognized leader in our core defense markets.”

Ondas said consideration will be paid in a mix of cash and stock, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Onda’s pro forma cash balance exceeds $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, after adjusting for the company’s recent ~$1.0 billion offering.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas shares were down 0.82% at $10.27 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock